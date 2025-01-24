ISW: Russian authorities are stepping up protection of defense industry facilities

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 90445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100655 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108598 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111427 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103848 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135742 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103794 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113447 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120071 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66055 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114799 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 37373 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35009 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 90445 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132130 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135742 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167428 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157152 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28911 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35009 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114799 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120071 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140425 views
Actual
ISW: Russian authorities are stepping up protection of defense industry facilities

ISW: Russian authorities are stepping up protection of defense industry facilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 125837 views

Medvedev visits Bryansk chemical plant to check on production after Ukrainian strikes. Kremlin reinforces air defense in border regions due to deteriorating economic situation and threat of new attacks.

The Russian authorities are interested in strengthening air defense to protect the objects of the military-industrial base, in particular because the state of the Russian economy is deteriorating. This is stated in an analytical report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Kremlin is taking measures to protect industrial facilities in the border regions of Russia from Ukrainian strikes.

On January 23, Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev met with a group of representatives of the military-industrial commission of the Bryansk region to discuss increasing the production of Russian air defense systems and protecting industrial and government warehouses in the region.

Medvedev also visited the Bryansk Chemical Plant to "see what the situation is there" as the plant continues to fulfill a Russian state defense order after previous Ukrainian strikes on it.

Accurate strike: the Defense Forces confirmed the attack on a chemical plant in the Bryansk region14.01.25, 10:47 • 27459 views

Analysts add that Ukrainian strikes in the Russian rear were mainly aimed at a defense industrial base and other facilities supporting Russia's military efforts, including the Bryansk chemical plant.

the Kremlin may be increasingly interested in strengthening air defense capabilities to protect defense facilities, in particular, as the state of the Russian domestic economy continues to deteriorate

- reports the Institute for the Study of War.

ISW's key findings for January 23:

  • Russia is reportedly planning to deploy additional North Korean forces, missiles, artillery systems, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to the Kursk region to support Russian long-range fire operations.
    • The Kremlin seems to be increasingly concerned about the perceived economic instability in Russia.
      • Recently, Russian troops executed at least six unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Donetsk region.
        • Russian troops have recently advanced in the Kursk region and near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.
          • The Kremlin is reportedly taking measures to protect industrial facilities in Russia's border regions from Ukrainian strikes.

            Recall

            In Ryazan, fires were reported at an oil refinery and a thermal power plant as a result of a drone attack. The governor confirmed the air attack, and the Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction of 49 drones in several regions.

            Moscow airports suspended operations due to drone attack: what is known24.01.25, 00:44 • 120472 views

            Vita Zelenetska

            Vita Zelenetska

            War
            institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
            north-koreaNorth Korea
            ukraineUkraine
            donetskDonetsk

            Contact us about advertising