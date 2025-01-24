ISW: Russian authorities are stepping up protection of defense industry facilities

The Russian authorities are interested in strengthening air defense to protect the objects of the military-industrial base, in particular because the state of the Russian economy is deteriorating. This is stated in an analytical report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

It is noted that the Kremlin is taking measures to protect industrial facilities in the border regions of Russia from Ukrainian strikes.

On January 23, Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev met with a group of representatives of the military-industrial commission of the Bryansk region to discuss increasing the production of Russian air defense systems and protecting industrial and government warehouses in the region.

Medvedev also visited the Bryansk Chemical Plant to "see what the situation is there" as the plant continues to fulfill a Russian state defense order after previous Ukrainian strikes on it.

Analysts add that Ukrainian strikes in the Russian rear were mainly aimed at a defense industrial base and other facilities supporting Russia's military efforts, including the Bryansk chemical plant.

the Kremlin may be increasingly interested in strengthening air defense capabilities to protect defense facilities, in particular, as the state of the Russian domestic economy continues to deteriorate - reports the Institute for the Study of War.

ISW's key findings for January 23:

Russia is reportedly planning to deploy additional North Korean forces, missiles, artillery systems, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to the Kursk region to support Russian long-range fire operations.

The Kremlin seems to be increasingly concerned about the perceived economic instability in Russia.

Recently, Russian troops executed at least six unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Donetsk region.

Russian troops have recently advanced in the Kursk region and near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

The Kremlin is reportedly taking measures to protect industrial facilities in Russia's border regions from Ukrainian strikes.

