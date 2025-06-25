ISW: Kremlin subordinates CSTO troops to its command to increase combat power

The Kremlin continues its efforts to increase Russia's combat power by establishing conditions for the transfer of forces of Russia's allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) under Russian military command. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that on the eve of the Russian State Duma ratified a protocol that allows CSTO states to send their troops to the territory of other member states in the event of armed conflict, threats, crisis situations and exercises, to respond to the consequences of emergencies and to provide humanitarian assistance.

The protocol now allows the CSTO to transfer troops one day after the decision of the CSTO Council, instead of 30 days, as previously stated in the protocol. The protocol also introduces the concept of "command of formations", which will manage the military forces of the CSTO sent against one of the CSTO states - the article says.

The ISW believes that this "command of formations" is likely to be dominated by Russia.

The Kremlin is trying to subordinate the troops of the former Soviet states to the armed forces of Russia in order to recreate a multinational joint army in the former Soviet space - analysts say.

In their opinion, Western countries' assessments of Russia's future combat power should take into account the forces of Russia's CSTO allies, which Russia may use in future operations.

Let us remind you

According to ISW estimates, Russia is preparing society and the military for a potential war with NATO. Alliance Secretary General Rutte points to Russia as the biggest existential threat and warns of a possible attack within 3-7 years, while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy believes that Russia will be ready for war with NATO by 2030.

