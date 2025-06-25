$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:30 PM
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
June 24, 09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
June 24, 08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
June 24, 07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
June 24, 06:40 AM
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
June 24, 05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
ISW: Kremlin subordinates CSTO troops to its command to increase combat power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1538 views

The Kremlin is trying to increase Russia's combat power by subordinating the armed forces of the CSTO countries to Russian command. The Russian State Duma ratified a protocol allowing the rapid transfer of CSTO troops to the territory of other member states.

The Kremlin continues its efforts to increase Russia's combat power by establishing conditions for the transfer of forces of Russia's allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) under Russian military command. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that on the eve of the Russian State Duma ratified a protocol that allows CSTO states to send their troops to the territory of other member states in the event of armed conflict, threats, crisis situations and exercises, to respond to the consequences of emergencies and to provide humanitarian assistance.

The protocol now allows the CSTO to transfer troops one day after the decision of the CSTO Council, instead of 30 days, as previously stated in the protocol. The protocol also introduces the concept of "command of formations", which will manage the military forces of the CSTO sent against one of the CSTO states

- the article says.

Trump asks NATO allies to spend more on defense, but remains silent that Russia is the reason - NYT24.06.25, 17:32 • 4846 views

The ISW believes that this "command of formations" is likely to be dominated by Russia.

The Kremlin is trying to subordinate the troops of the former Soviet states to the armed forces of Russia in order to recreate a multinational joint army in the former Soviet space

- analysts say.

In their opinion, Western countries' assessments of Russia's future combat power should take into account the forces of Russia's CSTO allies, which Russia may use in future operations.

Let us remind you

According to ISW estimates, Russia is preparing society and the military for a potential war with NATO. Alliance Secretary General Rutte points to Russia as the biggest existential threat and warns of a possible attack within 3-7 years, while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy believes that Russia will be ready for war with NATO by 2030.

Russia persuades NATO not to increase defense spending, speculating on the "Ukrainian issue" - ISW24.06.25, 08:03 • 2394 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Tesla
