The Kremlin is setting conditions to refrain from publicly discussing the results of the US-Russian meeting on December 2 – possibly to “hide” Russia’s rejection of the US and Ukraine’s peace proposal. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Analysts point out that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the day before that Russia does not intend to negotiate “in megaphone mode or through the media.”

Peskov said that the Kremlin will publish a video recording of the beginning of the meeting between Putin and Witkoff on December 2, but it is too early to talk about any public statements after it - noted in ISW.

They also quote the words of the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Alexei Chepa, who stated that he would like the US delegation to “confirm the fundamental nature” of the positions that the United States and Russia allegedly reached during the summit in Alaska in August.

In addition, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Alexei Zhuravlev stated that “correct” negotiations are underway between Russia and the United States, which will present Europe and Ukraine with a “fait accompli,” so they “will have no other choice but to sign everything they are told.”

The Kremlin is using the lack of clarity regarding the Alaska summit to hide how the Kremlin, not Ukraine, is hindering the negotiation process by adhering to its initial military demands. The Kremlin will likely try to repeat this approach at the upcoming US-Russia meeting on December 2 and is setting conditions to hide the details of the negotiations from the public, likely because Russia will reject the terms of the plan - analysts suggest.

They summarize that the Kremlin likely seeks to avoid Russia being seen as an obstacle to ending the war in Ukraine if Moscow rejects a peace agreement that the United States provides to Russia and that Ukraine has agreed to.

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that together with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, they held a conversation with the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation Rustem Umerov and US President's special representative Steve Witkoff following the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and the US in Florida, and the teams will coordinate schedules for possible further contacts.

