ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The Kremlin continues to reject security guarantees for Ukraine, citing the 2022 "Istanbul Protocol." This document would leave Ukraine defenseless against aggression.

ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulation

The Kremlin continues to reject any substantial security guarantees that would protect Ukraine from complete diplomatic or military capitulation. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

Analysts refer to the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who previously confirmed the Kremlin's refusal to provide Ukraine with security guarantees from Western partners, and recalled the Kremlin's support for "security guarantees" that Russia agreed to at the Istanbul talks in April 2022.

The 2022 Istanbul Protocol draft did not provide a basis for substantial security guarantees and would have left Ukraine defenseless against renewed aggression. The "Istanbul Protocol" draft stipulated that Russia – the aggressor in the war in Ukraine – would be considered a neutral "guarantor state" of Ukraine; that Russia and China would have veto power over a mechanism for responding to future aggression in Ukraine; and that Ukraine would commit to neutrality, strict limitations on the size and composition of its military forces, and never accept military assistance from its allies

ISW reminds.

They indicate that Lavrov's statement is "the latest in a series of statements by high-ranking Kremlin officials indicating that the Kremlin continues to view the 2022 'Istanbul Agreement' draft as the basis for any future peace settlement and is unwilling to compromise on its demands for both Ukraine and NATO.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin officials have repeatedly rejected the proposed US 28-point peace plan or any plan that requires Russia to compromise on any of its initial war goals," ISW concludes.

Recall

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.

