Issues of exchanges and food security: Zelensky reveals details of his visit to Turkey
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine and the First Lady pay an official visit to Turkey. The meeting with Erdogan will focus on exchanges and food security.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he had arrived in Turkey and revealed the details of the visit, UNN reports.
Official visit with the First Lady to Turkey. Meetings with President Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan. The issue of exchanges: all efforts to bring our people home will continue. The issue of food security. Educational and cultural diplomacy of the First Lady
Recall
As reported by UNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not participate in US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia17.02.25, 21:14 • 30583 views