Israeli Parliament approves annexation of occupied West Bank

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
07:25 PM • 3720 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
07:21 PM • 5814 views
US lifts restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western missiles to strike Russia – WSJ
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 16363 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
04:19 PM • 15817 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 16905 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 17734 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 27898 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
October 22, 01:53 PM • 26005 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
October 22, 01:15 PM • 14161 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
October 22, 01:10 PM • 12610 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.6m/s
90%
748mm
Popular news
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhotoOctober 22, 10:17 AM • 33516 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 32004 views
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedulesOctober 22, 10:59 AM • 16038 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideoOctober 22, 12:54 PM • 25780 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 12592 views
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 16354 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 27894 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
October 22, 01:53 PM • 26001 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideoOctober 22, 12:54 PM • 25876 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 32096 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Ulf Kristersson
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Israel
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 12664 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 34530 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 49264 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 58498 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 48371 views
Actual
Social network
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Heating
Storm Shadow cruise missile
ChatGPT

Israeli Parliament approves annexation of occupied West Bank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

The Israeli parliament has preliminarily approved a bill to apply Israeli law to the West Bank, which is tantamount to annexation. A bill to annex the Ma'ale Adumim settlement has also been passed.

Israeli Parliament approves annexation of occupied West Bank

A bill to apply Israeli law to the occupied West Bank, which is tantamount to annexing the territory, has received preliminary approval from the Israeli parliament. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

A bill to apply Israeli law to the occupied West Bank, which is tantamount to annexing the territory that Palestinians want to allocate for the creation of a state, received preliminary approval from the Israeli parliament on Wednesday

- the publication writes.

It is noted that this vote was the first of four required to pass the law, and coincided with the visit of US Vice President J.D. Vance to Israel, a month after US President Donald Trump stated that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party did not support the bill, which was submitted by lawmakers not part of his ruling coalition. A second bill from an opposition party, proposing the annexation of the Ma'ale Adumim settlement, passed by a vote of 31 to 9

- the publication adds.

It is emphasized that members of Netanyahu's coalition have been calling for years for Israel to officially annex part of the West Bank, a territory to which Israel has biblical and historical ties.

Netanyahu's government considered annexation as a response to a number of Western allies recognizing a Palestinian state in September, but appears to have backed down from the move after Trump's objections.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday that Israel's vote on the West Bank and Ma'ale Adumim bills reflects the "ugly face of colonial occupation."

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Hamas to adhere to the truce with Israel and warned that violating the agreement would have serious consequences.

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the ceasefire in Gaza is going better than he expected after two years of war between Israel and Hamas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Skirmishes
Israel
J. D. Vance
Reuters
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu