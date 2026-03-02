Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon - death toll exceeds 50
Lebanon's Ministry of Health reports 52 dead and 154 wounded as a result of Israeli airstrikes. Israel's attacks were a response to rocket launches by the Hezbollah group.
Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported an increase in the number of deaths as a result of Israeli airstrikes. Currently, there are 52 dead and 154 wounded, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.
According to the Lebanese side, before this, the armed group "Hezbollah", which is considered one of Tehran's key allies in the Middle East, launched missiles towards Israel.
In response, Israel announced large-scale air strikes. According to the Israeli side, the attacks were aimed at Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut and at "senior militants."
At the same time, the Lebanese state news agency NNA previously reported preliminary data on 31 dead and 149 injured.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has already condemned both the attacks carried out from Lebanese territory and Israel's counterattacks.
The IDF launched a large-scale operation to completely eliminate all Hezbollah members in Lebanon. The operation will include airstrikes and a possible ground invasion, with no exceptions for any member of the group.