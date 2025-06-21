$41.690.06
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 04:46 PM
June 20, 01:11 PM
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israel will not cease attacks on Iran as long as the nuclear threat exists - country's ambassador to the UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon stated that Israel will not cease attacks against Iran until the nuclear threat is eliminated. Iran's Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani expressed concern about possible US involvement in this conflict.

Israel will not cease attacks on Iran as long as the nuclear threat exists - country's ambassador to the UN

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, stated that his country will not cease attacks against Iran until the nuclear threat is eliminated. This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the news agency, at a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, June 20, Iran stated that it would continue to defend itself against Israel, while Israel's ambassador to the UN noted that his country would not cease its attacks until Iran's nuclear threat was eliminated.

We will not stop. Not until Iran's nuclear threat is eliminated, not until its military machine is disarmed, not until our people and your people are safe

- Danon said during a UN Security Council meeting.

In response, Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saied Iravani, called on the Security Council to intervene and expressed concern over possible US involvement in the conflict.

"Israel has clearly stated that it will continue these strikes for as many days as it takes. We are concerned about credible information that the US... may join this war," he said.

Recall

On June 20, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated Tehran's readiness to resume diplomatic discussions on condition that Israel's aggression ceases and the aggressor is held accountable.

Iran's Foreign Minister says he will meet Putin in Moscow on Monday21.06.25, 00:54 • 1248 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
United Nations Security Council
Israel
Reuters
United Nations
United States
Iran
