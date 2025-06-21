Israel will not cease attacks on Iran as long as the nuclear threat exists - country's ambassador to the UN

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, stated that his country will not cease attacks against Iran until the nuclear threat is eliminated. This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the news agency, at a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, June 20, Iran stated that it would continue to defend itself against Israel, while Israel's ambassador to the UN noted that his country would not cease its attacks until Iran's nuclear threat was eliminated.

We will not stop. Not until Iran's nuclear threat is eliminated, not until its military machine is disarmed, not until our people and your people are safe - Danon said during a UN Security Council meeting.

In response, Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saied Iravani, called on the Security Council to intervene and expressed concern over possible US involvement in the conflict.

"Israel has clearly stated that it will continue these strikes for as many days as it takes. We are concerned about credible information that the US... may join this war," he said.

Recall

On June 20, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated Tehran's readiness to resume diplomatic discussions on condition that Israel's aggression ceases and the aggressor is held accountable.

Iran's Foreign Minister says he will meet Putin in Moscow on Monday