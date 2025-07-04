Israel to provide Ukraine with additional humanitarian aid: what it entails

Israel will provide Ukraine with additional humanitarian aid, which includes modern water supply systems for hundreds of thousands of citizens in areas where infrastructure has been destroyed as a result of Russian shelling. This was reported on Telegram by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Mykhailo Brodsky, according to UNN.

Details

As the ambassador noted, the corresponding decision was made by Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar. The aid will be transferred by the National Agency for International Cooperation at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Each water supply system will be able to provide tens of thousands of people with drinking water. They will be installed in the eastern regions of Ukraine, where the population suffers from a severe shortage of water – Brodsky stated.

The ambassador added that the new humanitarian aid is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs budget and is a continuation of Israel's commitment to supporting Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war in February 2022, Israel has already provided significant humanitarian aid, including air and land "bridges" with the supply of food, medicines, and other necessary equipment. In the first months of the war, a field hospital was also deployed, and in the first quarter of 2025, hundreds of generators were distributed in regions affected by shelling – Brodsky stated.

Recall

