Israel plans to establish a new military base in Somaliland to counter Houthi attacks

Israel is considering deploying a new strategic foothold on the Red Sea coast in the self-proclaimed state of Somaliland. According to Bloomberg, this move is aimed at creating a direct counterweight to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who continue to attack merchant ships and military facilities in the region. This is reported by UNN.

The choice of Somaliland as a potential partner is explained by its advantageous geographical location near the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. In addition to purely military objectives, the creation of a base could lead to diplomatic recognition of Somaliland by Israel, which would significantly change the political landscape in the Horn of Africa. The new infrastructure is expected to include early warning systems for missile launches and platforms for basing reconnaissance drones.

We view the Red Sea as a critical national security zone. Cooperation with regional partners in Somaliland will ensure the stability of maritime routes and allow for the effective neutralization of Iranian proxy forces directly at their bases. – sources in Israeli defense circles note.

International community's reaction and threats of escalation

Israel's plans to expand its military presence to the south have already caused concern in Egypt and Ethiopia, which traditionally view the Red Sea as their own sphere of influence.

At the same time, Tehran warned that any creation of new bases near Yemen's borders would lead to an expansion of the geography of strikes. Despite this, the Israeli side emphasizes the exclusively defensive nature of the future facility, which is intended to protect international shipping from piracy and missile terror.

