Israel is preparing for a multi-day operation against Iran – WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 494 views

The Israeli campaign against Iran will last up to 14 days and includes strikes on nuclear facilities, missile ranges, and military personnel. The goal of the operation is to force Iran into negotiations.

Israel is preparing for a multi-day operation against Iran – WSJ

The Israeli military campaign against Iran's nuclear facilities, leadership and missile infrastructure could last up to 14 days. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Wall Street Journal.

Details

The Israeli command stated that the scope of the operation includes not only the initial round of strikes - the campaign is designed for at least two weeks of action. It has been officially confirmed that the first wave included strikes on key facilities of the Natanz complex (nuclear enrichment plant in Natanz - ed.), missile ranges and nuclear personnel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that the operation against Iran will last "as long as necessary". According to him, struck not only nuclear installations, but also the chains of command of the Iranian Armed Forces, as well as facilities of the missile and ballistic program.

Similar tactical approaches were used during the confrontation with Hezbollah - simultaneous strikes on infrastructure, the killing of commanding personnel and strategic pressure to reach peace agreements. The current operation may end in a similar way.

Additionally

According to Israeli sources, the campaign involves a combination of airstrikes and Mossad special operations inside Iran targeting missiles and air defense systems. Analysts suggest that the goal is to force Iran to negotiate.

Recall

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran.

As UNN reported, Israel had been preparing strikes on Iran for eight months.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Iran
