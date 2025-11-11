Israel has taken the first step towards introducing the death penalty for terrorists

The Israeli parliament has approved in the first reading a government bill that provides for the introduction of the death penalty for terrorists who kill Israelis. This was reported by The Times of Israel, informs UNN.

Details

It is indicated that 39 Knesset members voted for the corresponding decision, and 16 voted against.

The bill by Otzma Yehudit party member Limor Son Har-Melech stipulates that Israeli courts must impose the death penalty on those who commit murder of an Israeli citizen for nationalistic motives, while allowing judges working in military courts in the West Bank to sentence offenders to death by a simple majority, rather than a unanimous decision. The bill would also remove the ability of regional military commanders to commute such sentences.

The bill also states that it applies to those who kill Israelis due to "racism" and "with the aim of harming the State of Israel and the revival of the Jewish people on its land," which has led to criticism that it will apply only to Arabs who kill Jews, and not to Jewish terrorists.

Today we have taken a historic step towards true justice and strengthening the deterrence of terrorism. The death penalty law for terrorists, which has passed its first reading, is a moral and national expression of a people who refuse to accept a reality in which murderers of Jews live in prisons and await deals. – commented Har-Melech.

The publication clarifies that the bill will now be sent to committee for preparation for the final two readings it must pass to become law.

Recall

In October, the United States of America informed the guarantor countries of the Gaza peace agreement about reliable intelligence data indicating Hamas's preparation for a new attack against civilians.

Trump backed Israeli strikes on Hamas after deal - Bloomberg