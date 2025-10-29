Trump backed Israeli strikes on Hamas after deal - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump has defended Israel's strikes on Hamas members. In his opinion, the peace agreement he concluded earlier this month will remain in force, despite individual elements of the group attacking Israeli soldiers, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

While flying to a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders in South Korea, Trump stated that the Israelis retaliated, and they "had to do it."

The US President also added that Hamas must disarm, otherwise "they will all be destroyed."

Recall

Recently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck infrastructure used by Hamas in southern Gaza. This happened after members of the group fired at Israeli soldiers.

UNN also reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to launch intensive strikes on the Gaza Strip. He accused Hamas of violating the US-brokered ceasefire agreement.