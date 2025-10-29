Trump backed Israeli strikes on Hamas after deal - Bloomberg

$42.080.01
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17158 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 21130 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
October 28, 08:10 PM • 25329 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 81074 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 48099 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 48469 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 75476 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38390 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28572 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 22521 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17168 views
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17168 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 17747 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM • 81094 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 55118 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 63179 views
Trump backed Israeli strikes on Hamas after deal - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The US President supported Israeli strikes on Hamas, saying that "it had to be done."

Trump backed Israeli strikes on Hamas after deal - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump has defended Israel's strikes on Hamas members. In his opinion, the peace agreement he concluded earlier this month will remain in force, despite individual elements of the group attacking Israeli soldiers, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

While flying to a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders in South Korea, Trump stated that the Israelis retaliated, and they "had to do it."

The US President also added that Hamas must disarm, otherwise "they will all be destroyed."

Recall

Recently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck infrastructure used by Hamas in southern Gaza. This happened after members of the group fired at Israeli soldiers.

UNN also reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to launch intensive strikes on the Gaza Strip. He accused Hamas of violating the US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Israel Defense Forces
Donald Trump
South Korea
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip