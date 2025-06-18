Israel forced Trump to reconsider his position on strikes against Iran - NYT

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 6670 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 16544 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 20214 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 38740 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 78629 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 207986 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 217578 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 198833 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 228094 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192408 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
50%
750mm
Popular news
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState mapsJune 18, 12:22 AM • 39274 views
In Belgium, a researcher found an estate with a wine cellar and 18th-century "treasures"June 18, 01:41 AM • 12030 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the USJune 18, 02:08 AM • 50251 views
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to KyivJune 18, 02:35 AM • 24648 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 2104:45 AM • 57898 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 111252 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 339266 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 380927 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 383966 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 453560 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Kyiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 70912 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 130734 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 143014 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 202806 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118844 views
Actual
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Fox News

Israel forced Trump to reconsider his position on strikes against Iran - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

Early in his term, Trump restrained Israel from attacking Iran. But now, he is considering military support for Israel, a shift in US policy.

Israel forced Trump to reconsider his position on strikes against Iran - NYT

In the first months of his new term, US President Donald Trump restrained Israel's attempts to attack Iran's nuclear program. However, after the start of the war, his position changed dramatically and now the head of the White House is considering introducing American troops to Iran, UNN writes with reference to The New York Times.  

Details

By the end of last month, American intelligence agencies, which were monitoring Israel's military activity and discussions among the country's political leadership, came to a striking conclusion: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was planning an imminent attack on Iran's nuclear program, with or without the participation of the United States.

For more than a decade, Netanyahu has warned that a strong military attack is needed before Iran reaches the point where it can quickly build a nuclear weapon. However, he always backed down after several American presidents, fearing the consequences of another escalation in the Middle East, told him that the United States would not help in the attack.

But this time, according to US intelligence, Netanyahu was preparing not only a limited strike on nuclear facilities, but also a much larger attack that could threaten the Iranian regime itself. In addition, he was ready to act independently.

This intelligence put President Trump in a difficult position. He has focused on diplomatic efforts to persuade Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions, and has already suppressed one attempt by Netanyahu in April to convince him that it is time for a military attack on Iran.

During a tense phone call in late May, Trump again warned the Israeli leader against a unilateral attack that would disrupt diplomatic negotiations. But over the past few weeks, it has become increasingly clear to Trump administration officials that they may not be able to stop Netanyahu this time.

At the same time, Trump was losing patience with Iran due to the slow pace of negotiations and began to conclude that the negotiations might not lead to anything.

Trump called on the residents of Tehran for an urgent evacuation17.06.25, 03:33 • 5448 views

The US is being drawn into a war against Iran 

Contrary to Israel's claims, senior Trump administration officials were unaware of any new intelligence suggesting that the Iranians were rushing to build a nuclear bomb. This is a step that would justify a preemptive strike.

But seeing that they were most likely unable to restrain Netanyahu and no longer in control of events, Trump's advisers weighed the alternatives.

On the one hand, they sat idly by and did nothing, and then decided on the next steps as soon as it became clear how weakened Iran was by the attack. On the other hand, they joined Israel in a military offensive, perhaps to the point of forcing regime change in Iran.

Trump chose a middle ground, offering Israel as-yet-undisclosed support from the US intelligence community to carry out the attack, and then increasing pressure on Tehran to immediately make concessions at the negotiating table or face a continued military offensive.

Five days after Israel launched the attack, Trump's position continues to shift. The White House administration initially distanced itself from the strikes, then began publicly supporting them as Israel's initial military success became apparent.

Trump is now seriously considering sending American planes to refuel Israeli warplanes and attempting to destroy Iran's deeply buried Fordow nuclear facility with bombs weighing up to 14 tons. This is a move that would mark a stunning reversal from his opposition to any military action just two months ago, while there was still a chance for a diplomatic solution.

The crisis also exposed a rift in Trump's party between those inclined to reflexively defend Israel, America's closest ally in the region, and those determined to prevent the United States from further sinking into a cycle of violence in the Middle East.

In the middle was Trump, who was determined to block Iran's path to the bomb and was torn between cultivating his own image of strength and the potential strategic and political consequences of aggressive action against Iran.

Supplement 

The Trump administration is discussing the possibility of meeting with Iran this week. The goal of the negotiations is a nuclear deal and a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
The New York Times
White House
Donald Trump
Tehran
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9