Israel forced Trump to reconsider his position on strikes against Iran - NYT

In the first months of his new term, US President Donald Trump restrained Israel's attempts to attack Iran's nuclear program. However, after the start of the war, his position changed dramatically and now the head of the White House is considering introducing American troops to Iran, UNN writes with reference to The New York Times.

Details

By the end of last month, American intelligence agencies, which were monitoring Israel's military activity and discussions among the country's political leadership, came to a striking conclusion: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was planning an imminent attack on Iran's nuclear program, with or without the participation of the United States.

For more than a decade, Netanyahu has warned that a strong military attack is needed before Iran reaches the point where it can quickly build a nuclear weapon. However, he always backed down after several American presidents, fearing the consequences of another escalation in the Middle East, told him that the United States would not help in the attack.

But this time, according to US intelligence, Netanyahu was preparing not only a limited strike on nuclear facilities, but also a much larger attack that could threaten the Iranian regime itself. In addition, he was ready to act independently.

This intelligence put President Trump in a difficult position. He has focused on diplomatic efforts to persuade Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions, and has already suppressed one attempt by Netanyahu in April to convince him that it is time for a military attack on Iran.

During a tense phone call in late May, Trump again warned the Israeli leader against a unilateral attack that would disrupt diplomatic negotiations. But over the past few weeks, it has become increasingly clear to Trump administration officials that they may not be able to stop Netanyahu this time.

At the same time, Trump was losing patience with Iran due to the slow pace of negotiations and began to conclude that the negotiations might not lead to anything.

Trump called on the residents of Tehran for an urgent evacuation

The US is being drawn into a war against Iran

Contrary to Israel's claims, senior Trump administration officials were unaware of any new intelligence suggesting that the Iranians were rushing to build a nuclear bomb. This is a step that would justify a preemptive strike.

But seeing that they were most likely unable to restrain Netanyahu and no longer in control of events, Trump's advisers weighed the alternatives.

On the one hand, they sat idly by and did nothing, and then decided on the next steps as soon as it became clear how weakened Iran was by the attack. On the other hand, they joined Israel in a military offensive, perhaps to the point of forcing regime change in Iran.

Trump chose a middle ground, offering Israel as-yet-undisclosed support from the US intelligence community to carry out the attack, and then increasing pressure on Tehran to immediately make concessions at the negotiating table or face a continued military offensive.

Five days after Israel launched the attack, Trump's position continues to shift. The White House administration initially distanced itself from the strikes, then began publicly supporting them as Israel's initial military success became apparent.

Trump is now seriously considering sending American planes to refuel Israeli warplanes and attempting to destroy Iran's deeply buried Fordow nuclear facility with bombs weighing up to 14 tons. This is a move that would mark a stunning reversal from his opposition to any military action just two months ago, while there was still a chance for a diplomatic solution.

The crisis also exposed a rift in Trump's party between those inclined to reflexively defend Israel, America's closest ally in the region, and those determined to prevent the United States from further sinking into a cycle of violence in the Middle East.

In the middle was Trump, who was determined to block Iran's path to the bomb and was torn between cultivating his own image of strength and the potential strategic and political consequences of aggressive action against Iran.

Supplement

The Trump administration is discussing the possibility of meeting with Iran this week. The goal of the negotiations is a nuclear deal and a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.