Israel condemns Spain for canceling multi-million dollar ammunition supply deal

According to Tel Aviv, the government in Madrid is sacrificing security considerations for political purposes and, moreover, is on the "wrong side of history" regarding Israel.

UNN reports with reference to El País.

Details

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly criticized the Spanish government for canceling a contract to purchase ammunition from an Israeli company worth 6.6 million euros.

Israel strongly condemns the Spanish government's decision to unilaterally terminate the contract signed with IMI Systems. The Spanish government sacrifices security considerations for political purposes and continues to be on the wrong side of history against the Jewish state, which defends itself against terrorist attacks on seven fronts. - said a representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País.

Reference

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez ordered Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska to unilaterally terminate the arms supply agreement with the Israeli firm IMI Systems.

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

Later, Minister of Social Rights, Consumer Protection, Pablo Bustinduy, commented on the incident. The official assured that the termination of the contract between the Spanish Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Israeli company for the purchase of ammunition was a "necessary correction." Moreover, the representative of Madrid warned that future decisions may be more "rigid" - "so as not to conclude any arms supply agreements with the State of Israel".

Netanyahu fired the head of Israeli security service due to "distrust"

Addition

Critics, both inside and outside the government, viewed the deal as contradicting Spain's vocal condemnation of Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza, where the death toll has reportedly exceeded 50,000.

Let us remind you

Israel has created an operational security zone that covers 30% of Gaza and plans a long-term military presence there. This is necessary to prevent Hamas attacks.

Shooting of paramedics in Gaza: humanitarian organizations rejected the IDF statement and criticized the investigation results