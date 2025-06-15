Israel claims that more than 170 targets were attacked in Iran, including nuclear infrastructure facilities

The Israel Defense Forces reported that about 50 fighter jets attacked more than 170 targets, including more than 720 military infrastructure facilities related to Tehran's nuclear program. According to IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee, the strikes hit "the very heart of the nuclear program" of Iran, while the Iranian side claims numerous civilian casualties, mostly women and children. This was reported by UNN with reference to NewsSky.

Details

In his social media posts, Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed that about 50 fighter jets attacked infrastructure and targets related to Iran's nuclear program. Since Israel's attack on Iran on Friday, he stated:

"More than 170 targets and more than 720 military infrastructure facilities were attacked, jet planes flew over Tehran at night. Its forces are "striking at the very heart of the nuclear program".

Iran said that most of the victims in the country are civilians, "mostly women and children".

The IDF has issued a warning in Persian to Iranian civilians to evacuate