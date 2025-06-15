$41.490.00
The IDF has issued a warning in Persian to Iranian civilians to evacuate

Kyiv • UNN

• 1432 views



 

The Israel Defense Forces have for the first time officially addressed Iranians in Persian, warning of the need to evacuate the territory of weapons factories. The IDF emphasized that human life is above all else.

The IDF has issued a warning in Persian to Iranian civilians to evacuate

The Israel Defense Forces issued its first official warning to the civilian population of Iran in Persian. The statement emphasizes that the IDF decided to inform civilians despite the loss of the surprise factor, because "human life is above all."

This is reported by UNN with reference to the IDF message.

This is a message for Iranian citizens. Although Iran chooses to strike without warning, we have decided to warn innocent people, even if it means giving up the element of surprise.

- the message reads.

Spokespersons of the Israel Defense Forces noted that the warning in Persian was transmitted through many channels, because "human life is our top priority."

Urgent warning for Iranian residents: this is an urgent warning for those who are currently or will soon be at all weapons factories in Iran, and for organizations that help them. For your safety, we ask you to immediately evacuate the territory of the plant and not return until further notice. Being near them puts your life in danger

- added in the IDF.


Earlier, UNN wrote that the IDF reported on the completion of strikes on nuclear infrastructure in Tehran. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina





