Israel announces elimination of Hezbollah anti-tank missile unit commander
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli military announced the elimination of the commander of the Hezbollah Radwan anti-tank unit in Lebanon. They also destroyed a launcher and Hezbollah's weapons storage facilities.
The Israeli military announced on Friday that it had eliminated the commander of the Hezbollah Radwan anti-tank missile unit in the Lebanese district of Mays al-Jabal. UNN reports this with reference to a statement by the IDF on Telegram.
Details
In a statement, the Israeli military said that Arab el Shogha “is responsible for numerous anti-tank rocket attacks on the Ramot-Naftali area in northern Israel”
The Israeli forces “also detected and struck a rocket launcher that was ready to fire toward Israeli territory and soldiers” and “struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities,” the military added.
Recall
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the elimination of the Hezbollah leader and his successors. In particular, the Minister of Defense confirmed the possible elimination of Hashem Safieddin, who was supposed to replace Nasrallah.