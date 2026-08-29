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Israel announced the elimination of a senior Hamas member in Jenin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Israel said that an airstrike on Jenin killed a senior Hamas member and two other militants. Weapons were found in his car.

Israel announced the elimination of a senior Hamas member in Jenin

On August 28, Israeli forces carried out an airstrike on the city of Jenin in the West Bank, killing, according to their reports, a senior Hamas member and two other militants. LRT reports this, citing the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet internal security service, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Israeli side, the Hamas member killed was involved in financing and organizing attacks on Israelis. He was also responsible for the group’s activities in the Jenin refugee camp.

The Israeli military reported that weapons were found in the deceased man’s vehicle. The identities of the two other people killed in the strike were initially not disclosed.

The situation in the West Bank

Last year, Israel launched a large-scale operation against armed Palestinian groups in Jenin and two other refugee camps. The Israeli army said that the terrorist network in Jenin had been dismantled during the operation.

Two people, including a 4-year-old boy, were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza23.08.26, 23:58 • 3625 views

The situation in the West Bank has significantly deteriorated since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since then more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank as a result of Israeli military operations, armed clashes, and Palestinian attacks.

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Stepan Haftko

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