Israel and Iran reached a complete ceasefire agreement: Trump revealed details
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete ceasefire. According to him, Tehran will be the first to initiate a 12-hour ceasefire, which will then be followed by a similar 12-hour decision by Israel.
Details
According to him, a full agreement has been reached between Israel and Iran on a complete and comprehensive ceasefire - "approximately 6 hours after each side completes military operations."
Congratulations everyone! Israel and Iran have fully agreed that there will be a complete and final (approximately 6 hours, when Israel and Iran complete their current, final missions!) for 12 hours, after which the war will be considered over
He clarified that Iran will be the first to start a ceasefire - for 12 hours, after which Israel will follow a similar decision for 12 hours.
"Assuming everything works, and it will, I would like to congratulate both countries, Israel and Iran, on their endurance, courage, and intelligence to end what should be called the "12-day war." This war could have lasted for years and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it did not and never will!" - added the US president.
Recall
According to Reuters, Israel plans to complete its campaign in Iran in the near future and has warned the United States of America about this. Israeli military allegedly signaled that they are close to achieving their goals.
