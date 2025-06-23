Trump thanked Iran for a "very weak" response to the attack on a military base in Qatar

US President Donald Trump "thanks" Iran for early warning about an attack on the American base in Qatar, which allowed to avoid casualties and injuries. The White House chief wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

According to Trump, Iran officially responded to "our destruction of their nuclear facilities with a very weak reaction, which we expected, and countered very effectively" - 14 missiles were fired - 13 were shot down, and 1 was "released" because it was heading in a safe direction.

I am pleased to report that no American military personnel were harmed, and almost no damage was done. Most importantly, they got it all out of their "system," and hopefully, there will be no more hatred - wrote Trump.

In his next post, the American leader welcomed the world and stated that "it is time for peace."

Recall

On June 23, Iran launched missile strikes on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to US attacks on its nuclear facilities. The White House is monitoring threats, and Qatar temporarily closed its airspace due to increasing tensions.

