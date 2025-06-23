Trump thanked Iran for a "very weak" response to the attack on a military base in Qatar

$41.830.15
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 85819 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 125029 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 72049 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 133086 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 66148 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 107000 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67737 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95911 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Popular news
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operationJune 23, 12:28 PM • 67756 views
Ukraine is not threatened by radiation contamination after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities - State Nuclear Regulatory InspectorateJune 23, 12:45 PM • 17171 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 98661 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 47497 views
Kyiv hit: infrastructure in Shevchenkivskyi district severely damaged05:45 PM • 8616 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal04:46 PM • 58963 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 98677 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 125022 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 133085 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 364246 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 47510 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 130089 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 254742 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 125431 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 124869 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Trump thanked Iran for a "very weak" response to the attack on a military base in Qatar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

Donald Trump thanked Iran for warning about an attack on an American base in Qatar, which prevented casualties. According to him, 14 missiles were fired, 13 of which were shot down, and one flew in a safe direction without causing damage.

Trump thanked Iran for a "very weak" response to the attack on a military base in Qatar

US President Donald Trump "thanks" Iran for early warning about an attack on the American base in Qatar, which allowed to avoid casualties and injuries. The White House chief wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

According to Trump, Iran officially responded to "our destruction of their nuclear facilities with a very weak reaction, which we expected, and countered very effectively" - 14 missiles were fired - 13 were shot down, and 1 was "released" because it was heading in a safe direction.

I am pleased to report that no American military personnel were harmed, and almost no damage was done. Most importantly, they got it all out of their "system," and hopefully, there will be no more hatred

- wrote Trump.

In his next post, the American leader welcomed the world and stated that "it is time for peace."

Recall

On June 23, Iran launched missile strikes on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to US attacks on its nuclear facilities. The White House is monitoring threats, and Qatar temporarily closed its airspace due to increasing tensions.

Trump reacted to Medvedev's nuclear threats. The former president of the Russian Federation had to make excuses23.06.25, 23:10 • 2380 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
