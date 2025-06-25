Is it true that Ukraine wants to ban women aged 18 to 27 from traveling abroad? The Center for Countering Disinformation debunked the Russian fake

The Center for Countering Disinformation has refuted the fake news that Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna proposed to legally ban women aged 18 to 27 from traveling abroad, and that the Verkhovna Rada allegedly supported this initiative. This was reported by the CCD in Telegram, reports UNN.

Russian Telegram channels are spreading disinformation that Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna allegedly proposed to legally ban women aged 18 to 27 from traveling abroad, and that the Verkhovna Rada allegedly supported this initiative. In fact, Olha Stefanishyna did not make such a statement. The video spread by the Russians is fake - it was generated by artificial intelligence using deepfake technology, which was confirmed by the Deputy Prime Minister herself. - stated in the CCD.

It is also reported that there are no legislative initiatives under consideration by the parliament that would prohibit women from leaving Ukraine.

The CCD also noted that the purpose of such injections is to discredit government officials and spread panic in Ukrainian society.

The CCD has denied information about the allegedly adopted resolution of the Verkhovna Rada regarding one-time payments to citizens who remained in Ukraine after February 24, 2022.