Iran's transfer of launchers for Fath-360 missiles to Russia: Tehran's reaction has emerged

Iran has denied reports of plans to transfer Fath-360 ballistic missile launchers to Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Irib News.

According to the agency, which refers to a statement by the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN, the relevant media information is unfounded.

This claim is extremely ridiculous. Unfortunately, Reuters continues its practice of publishing unsubstantiated accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran. - the statement reads.

It is also stated that "as long as the conflict between the two sides continues, Iran will refrain from providing any military assistance to either side."

Let us remind you

Earlier, Reuters, citing its own sources, reported that Iran plans to supply Russia with short-range ballistic missile launchers in the near future. The United States of America reported that Tehran had already transferred them to Moscow last year for use against Ukraine.

