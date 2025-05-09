Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against companies from Uzbekistan, Iran and China: what is known

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree putting into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against 58 individuals and 74 legal entities. This is stated on the website of the Office of the President, reports UNN.

Support the proposals submitted by the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) - the document reads.

According to the information, a total of 58 individuals and 74 legal entities were sanctioned, 67 of which are related to military technologies. In addition, the document mentions three companies from Uzbekistan, Iran and one from China.

Among the individuals sanctioned are Oleg Gagarin, a member of the United Russia party, Yuriy Churkіn, general director of the Fort machine-tool plant, Shagiakhmetov Ayrat, owner of the Trimix company, Oleksiy Azarov, son of ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, and Oleksiy Likhachov, general director of Rosatom.

The main restrictions of the sanctions include:

complete termination of trade operations;

restriction or complete termination of transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine;

prohibition of capital withdrawal abroad;

suspension of economic and financial obligations;

prohibition of transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights;

cancellation of visas and other restrictions on entry to Ukraine.

Let us remind you

On May 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky enacted new decisions of the National Security and Defense Council on the introduction of sanctions. The list includes, in particular, blogger Myroslav Oleshko, who illegally left Ukraine in 2023, and public figure Oleksiy Arestovych, who is abroad, as well as political scientist Kostyantyn Bondarenko.