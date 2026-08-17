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Iran's parliament backed a bill criminalizing contacts with hostile media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1412 views

Iran's parliament approved a bill providing for punishment for contacts with American and Israeli media. Interviews with them will be punishable by imprisonment for 6 months to 2 years.

Iran's parliament backed a bill criminalizing contacts with hostile media

Iran’s parliament on Sunday approved the general principles of a bill that provides for criminal liability for contacts with media outlets and organizations that the country’s authorities consider hostile. Reuters reports this, citing the Iranian publication Shargh, writes UNN.

Details

The document concerns, in particular, American and Israeli media outlets, as well as organizations funded by the United States or Israel. Interviews or participation in discussions with such media are proposed to be punishable by imprisonment ranging from six months to two years.

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At the same time, Osan Salari, a member of the parliament’s Judicial and Legal Commission, said that some provisions of the document had not yet been discussed or approved, so the published details should not be considered final.

The bill will tighten control over contacts with foreigners

Contacts with other foreign media outlets are proposed to be permitted after notifying the Ministry of Intelligence. Communication with foreign embassies and organizations without notification and written permission from the Foreign Ministry may be punishable by fines and restrictions on social rights.

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The document also provides for restrictions on transferring information to foreigners without intelligence-service permission and on scientific cooperation with institutions outside the approved list. For political or legislative proposals carried out under the direction of foreign intelligence services, if they harm Iran’s security or independence, up to 30 years in prison is proposed.

The bill is to be considered article by article, after which it will be submitted to the Guardian Council for consideration. The document can enter into force only after its approval.

Iran has already tightened liability for cooperation with foreign organizations following the 12-day war with Israel in 2025. This month, photojournalist Yalda Moayeri was sentenced to 15 years in prison, including for interviews with media outlets that the authorities consider hostile.

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Stepan Haftko

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