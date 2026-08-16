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The EU extended sanctions against Iran — Ukraine joined them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20517 views

The Council of the EU extended sanctions against Iran over its support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine and eight other European countries joined the restrictions.

The EU extended sanctions against Iran — Ukraine joined them

The Council of the European Union has extended sanctions against Iran over the latter’s support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Eight more European countries, as well as Ukraine itself, have joined the sanctions, UNN reports, citing the European External Action Service.

Details

In addition to Ukraine, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Norway have joined the sanctions. A statement by Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, says that all these countries must align their national policies with the decision to join the sanctions against Iran.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it

- Kallas emphasized.

Additionally

The sanctions against Iran were introduced in 2023 over its support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, as well as its support for armed groups and structures in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.

The decision to extend the sanctions against Iran was adopted on July 24, 2026.

To remind you

Iran called on U.S. President Donald Trump to "accept the reality of defeat" and said that it would decide for itself when to open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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