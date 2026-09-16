Iranian strikes caused the United States $3.7 billion in equipment losses, with nearly 60 aircraft damaged – photos have emerged

New photographs have shown for the first time the extensive damage to U.S. military facilities in the Middle East following Iranian missile and drone attacks. According to an assessment by the Pentagon's inspector general, equipment losses could reach $3.7 billion, with nearly 60 aircraft affected, CBS News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The photographs were provided to CBS News by U.S. service members on condition of anonymity. They show damage to military facilities in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, including destroyed buildings, barracks, vehicles, and aircraft.

At Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a U.S. Boeing E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft was among those directly hit. The photograph shows a burned fuselage with the tail section torn off.

Iran attacked U.S. bases in 8 countries

Significant destruction was also recorded at Camp Buehring in Kuwait, which is used to house U.S. ground forces, armored vehicles, and aircraft. The photographs show destroyed vehicles and trailers, as well as damaged buildings. The consequences of the strikes were also recorded at Arifjan Camp.

A new report by the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Defense states that Central Command reported Iranian strikes on U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and Jordan.

One U.S. service member told CBS News that the extent of the damage had previously not been fully presented to the public. The Pentagon did not respond to the network's inquiry regarding the released photographs.

The war with Iran has already cost the US $38 billion and could push up inflation – Bloomberg