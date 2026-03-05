Iranian drone strike on Nakhchivan airport - Azerbaijan's reaction was swift

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reacted to the Iranian drone attack on the airport of Nakhchivan city. The ministry stated that Baku reserves the right to take appropriate retaliatory measures, reports UNN.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that one Iranian drone hit the terminal building of the airport in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and another drone fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

We strongly condemn these drone attacks carried out from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and injuries to two civilians. This attack on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a violation of the norms and principles of international law and contributes to increasing tension in the region. - the ministry stated.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan summoned the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mojtaba Demirchilu, to express a protest.

At the same time, Azerbaijani media published photos of the consequences of the attack on the airport in Nakhchivan. It also became known that two people were injured.

On Thursday, March 5, the airport in the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan was attacked by an Iranian drone.