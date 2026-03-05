$43.720.26
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 22181 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 52263 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 60255 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 66137 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 39282 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 37029 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 60271 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 82488 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 69899 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Publications
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 30 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 37820 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 60228 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 66111 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 50121 views
UNN Lite
Actual
Iranian drone strike on Nakhchivan airport - Azerbaijan's reaction was swift

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan airport, which damaged a building and injured two people. Baku reserves the right to take appropriate measures.

Iranian drone strike on Nakhchivan airport - Azerbaijan's reaction was swift

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reacted to the Iranian drone attack on the airport of Nakhchivan city. The ministry stated that Baku reserves the right to take appropriate retaliatory measures, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that one Iranian drone hit the terminal building of the airport in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and another drone fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

We strongly condemn these drone attacks carried out from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and injuries to two civilians. This attack on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a violation of the norms and principles of international law and contributes to increasing tension in the region.

 - the ministry stated.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan summoned the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mojtaba Demirchilu, to express a protest.

At the same time, Azerbaijani media published photos of the consequences of the attack on the airport in Nakhchivan. It also became known that two people were injured.

Recall

On Thursday, March 5, the airport in the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan was attacked by an Iranian drone.

Yevhen Ustimenko

