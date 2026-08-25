Iran says it is ready for "tough sanctions" from the U.S. and has a plan
Kyiv • UNN
Tehran said it is ready for new U.S. sanctions pressure and has a two-year plan to overcome it. Washington imposed restrictions on 60 targets.
Tehran claims it has a two-year plan to counter Washington’s new large-scale economic pressure, which the United States calls “the largest financial offensive in history.” The BBC reports, according to UNN.
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Iranian Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh said that the country is “fully prepared” for new US sanctions. According to him, Tehran had long expected such a development and had already prepared a two-year action plan.
The government is ready and has been ready, and it has a two-year plan to manage these events. We also have our own tools, and we know how to play this game
The statement came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a new large-scale package of sanctions against Iran. According to him, Washington is launching an “economic offensive” against Tehran’s financial ties around the world.
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The US imposed sanctions on nearly 60 organizations, individuals and vessels, and also intensified pressure on five sectors of Iran’s economy – digital assets, technology, gold, aviation and shipping.
Iran now faces a very clear choice: complete global isolation... or a path back to normal life with the possibility of rejoining the global economy
He also warned countries and companies that continue to cooperate with Tehran about possible consequences.
According to the BBC, Iran said that China and Russia had not accepted the US measures. Beijing also spoke out against Washington’s sanctions policy.
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