Iran Restores Nuclear Facilities After US Bombing - The Telegraph

Iran is trying to salvage materials from its nuclear facilities that were bombed by the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

Aerial photographs from the American Earth imaging company Planet Labs PBC show that the roofs of two damaged buildings at facilities in Isfahan and Natanz have been repaired. This is the first significant activity observed there since the end of the war, the publication says.

According to experts, these construction works may indicate attempts by Iranian scientists to restore key nuclear facilities that may have survived the bombing without being detected by Israel or the United States.

According to The Telegraph, activity at these facilities has been observed since early December, when Iran was engulfed in protests and faced further threats of military action from the United States.

Additionally

Donald Trump instructed his team to work out options for rapid military actions against Iran that would be decisive but would not drag the United States into a prolonged war in the Middle East.

Recall

On January 30, the US Treasury Department imposed a new package of sanctions against high-ranking officials of the Iranian regime and financial networks involved in the bloody suppression of protests and money laundering.