Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Iran received 1000 new drones with a range of over 2000 km

Iran received 1000 new drones with a range of over 2000 km

 21156 views

The Iranian army has added a thousand new high-security drones to its arsenal. The drones have considerable destructive power and are able to overcome air defense systems due to their low radar footprint.

A thousand new drones were delivered to the Iranian army on Monday. The country is preparing for new conflicts with Israel and the United States under President Donald Trump, who takes office. Reuters reports with reference to the Tasnim news agency, UNN reports. 

According to Tasnim, the drones were sent to different parts of Iran.

They are said to have a high degree of security. "The unique characteristics of the drones, including a flight range of more than 2,000 kilometers, high destructive power, the ability to pass through protective layers with a low radar cross-section, and autonomous flight, not only increase the depth of reconnaissance and border monitoring, but also increase the combat capabilities of the army's drone fleet in confronting remote targets," the news agency adds.

Addendum 

Earlier this month, Iran launched a two-month military exercise that has already included military drills in which the Revolutionary Guard defended key nuclear facilities in Natanz from simulated missile and drone attacks.

Keith Kellogg, Trump's new special envoy for Ukraine, has called for the return of the "maximum pressure" policy on Iran. At an event in Paris, he spoke about the need for economic and diplomatic influence on the country.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

