Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Iran "partially reopens airspace"

Kyiv • UNN

The eastern part of Iranian airspace is open again for flights. The western half of the country remains closed, with the exception of international and some domestic flights requiring permission.

The eastern half of Iran has reopened its airspace, UNN reports, citing the Flightradar24 aircraft tracking system.

As Sky news notes, the western half of Iran remains closed, with the exception of international flights to and from Tehran, as well as "special domestic flights" - both flights are carried out with prior permission.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

