Iran "partially reopens airspace"
Kyiv • UNN
The eastern part of Iranian airspace is open again for flights. The western half of the country remains closed, with the exception of international and some domestic flights requiring permission.
The eastern half of Iran has reopened its airspace, UNN reports, citing the Flightradar24 aircraft tracking system.
As Sky news notes, the western half of Iran remains closed, with the exception of international flights to and from Tehran, as well as "special domestic flights" - both flights are carried out with prior permission.
