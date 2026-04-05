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Iran-linked group "Ashab al-Yamin" claims responsibility for terrorist attacks in Europe - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36278 views

The group "Ashab al-Yamin" claimed responsibility for arsons and explosions in Britain, France, and the Netherlands. Police have already arrested several suspects.

Iran-linked group "Ashab al-Yamin" claims responsibility for terrorist attacks in Europe - FT

The group "Ashab al-Yamin", which uses Iran-linked Telegram channels, has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in Europe. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

One such incident occurred in March in north London: it was captured by surveillance cameras. Three men, carrying a canister, approached public ambulances and then fled when vehicles belonging to the Jewish medical service "Hatzolah" began to burn.

According to researchers, until March 9, the group "Ashab al-Yamin" (also known by the longer name "Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyah" or "HAI") had no online presence.

Since then, the group has been linked to arsons and explosions in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France, as well as an explosion in London, which occurred against the backdrop of the US-Israel war against Iran. These attacks have raised fears that Iran may be behind a new campaign of Russian-style "hybrid warfare" attacks across Europe, the publication states.

Three men arrested in the UK - two British nationals aged 19 and 20, and a 17-year-old British-Pakistani national - were charged with arson on Friday and are due to appear in court on Saturday. However, neither prosecutors nor police mentioned "Ashab al-Yamin" when announcing the charges.

However, the UK is not the only country where similar attacks have occurred. In the Netherlands, on March 13, an attack was carried out on a synagogue in Rotterdam, and on March 14, on a Jewish school in Amsterdam. On March 20, an attempt to attack a synagogue in Heemstede was thwarted. In addition, in Paris, one of the arrested teenagers said that he was recruited to plant a bomb on an "infidel girl" and film it in exchange for a reward of 500 to 1000 euros.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, March 28, French police prevented a probable explosion near the Bank of America building in Paris. The suspect was detained at the moment when, according to the investigation, he was preparing to detonate an improvised explosive device.

Subsequently, French police arrested two more people in connection with a probable attempt to install an improvised explosive device near the Paris headquarters of Bank of America.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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