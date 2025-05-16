Iran has a clear proposal from the US to reach a nuclear deal: Trump urges Tehran to speed up

Donald Trump on Friday, May 16, called on Iran to "move" on the nuclear issue. The US President stressed that "something bad will happen" if sufficient action is not taken to reach an agreement.

UNN reports with reference to EFE and AFP.

Donald Trump said on May 16 that Tehran and Washington are close to reaching a nuclear agreement, but if the parties "do not act quickly, something bad will happen."

Yes, they have an offer. And most importantly, they know they have to act quickly. Because .. Something bad will happen – he told reporters on Air Force One.

The US President made this statement before leaving Abu Dhabi, after completing his four-day tour of the Middle East.

Recall

UNN reported that Iran is ready to sign a nuclear agreement if the United States lifts economic sanctions. Tehran promises not to produce nuclear weapons, to enrich uranium only for civilian needs and to allow inspectors.

President Trump stated that his priority is to stop wars, but he will not hesitate to use American force if necessary.

