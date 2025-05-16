Iran has a clear proposal from the US to reach a nuclear deal: Trump urges Tehran to speed up

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire
11:56 AM • 8638 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 42778 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 46069 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 50156 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 152002 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 169158 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 148622 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 182681 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 153035 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 407485 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
92%
749mm
Popular news

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 131534 views

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 36576 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 53343 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 70389 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 30314 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 236707 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 228456 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 290253 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 353688 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 407485 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 30491 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 53510 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 74942 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 112654 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 137855 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Iran has a clear proposal from the US to reach a nuclear deal: Trump urges Tehran to speed up

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

Donald Trump stated that Iran and the United States are getting closer to a nuclear agreement. He urged Tehran to act quickly, warning of possible negative consequences in case of delays.

Iran has a clear proposal from the US to reach a nuclear deal: Trump urges Tehran to speed up

Donald Trump on Friday, May 16, called on Iran to "move" on the nuclear issue. The US President stressed that "something bad will happen" if sufficient action is not taken to reach an agreement.

UNN reports with reference to EFE and AFP.

Donald Trump said on May 16 that Tehran and Washington are close to reaching a nuclear agreement, but if the parties "do not act quickly, something bad will happen."

Yes, they have an offer. And most importantly, they know they have to act quickly. Because .. Something bad will happen

– he told reporters on Air Force One.

The US President made this statement before leaving Abu Dhabi, after completing his four-day tour of the Middle East.

Recall

UNN reported that Iran is ready to sign a nuclear agreement if the United States lifts economic sanctions. Tehran promises not to produce nuclear weapons, to enrich uranium only for civilian needs and to allow inspectors.

President Trump stated that his priority is to stop wars, but he will not hesitate to use American force if necessary.

Russia stated that contacts between Putin and Trump are extremely important in the context of Ukraine16.05.25, 13:18 • 2050 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Air Force One
Washington, D.C.
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Brent
$64.93
Bitcoin
$103,515.80
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.65
Золото
$3,180.06
Ethereum
$2,599.29