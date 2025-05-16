$41.470.07
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 3864 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16627 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29556 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34075 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137512 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 161938 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143732 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181904 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152483 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392261 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Publications
Exclusives
Russia stated that contacts between Putin and Trump are extremely important in the context of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

Dmitry Peskov stated that contacts between Putin and Trump are extremely important for the settlement in Ukraine. The meeting should be prepared and productive in order to discuss bilateral relations.

Russia stated that contacts between Putin and Trump are extremely important in the context of Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that contacts between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are extremely important in the context of Ukraine, and the future meeting should be prepared and it should be productive. This is reported by Russian "media", reports UNN.

Details

Of course, contacts between President Putin and Trump are extremely important in the context of the Ukrainian settlement. We certainly agree with this thesis. Its importance is difficult to overestimate. The meeting should be prepared and it should be productive.

- said Peskov.

He also stated that bilateral relations, international problems and the topic of Ukraine should become topics of discussion at the future personal meeting between Trump and Putin.

He also said that the Russian negotiating team in Istanbul is in constant contact with Putin.

The President receives all information online, there are constant reports

- Peskov noted.

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump said he is returning to the US after a tour of the Persian Gulf countries, and a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place "as soon as we can arrange it".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Istanbul
United States
Ukraine
