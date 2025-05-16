Russia stated that contacts between Putin and Trump are extremely important in the context of Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that contacts between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are extremely important in the context of Ukraine, and the future meeting should be prepared and it should be productive. This is reported by Russian "media", reports UNN.

Of course, contacts between President Putin and Trump are extremely important in the context of the Ukrainian settlement. We certainly agree with this thesis. Its importance is difficult to overestimate. The meeting should be prepared and it should be productive. - said Peskov.

He also stated that bilateral relations, international problems and the topic of Ukraine should become topics of discussion at the future personal meeting between Trump and Putin.

He also said that the Russian negotiating team in Istanbul is in constant contact with Putin.

The President receives all information online, there are constant reports - Peskov noted.

Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine - Russian media

US President Donald Trump said he is returning to the US after a tour of the Persian Gulf countries, and a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place "as soon as we can arrange it".