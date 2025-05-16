$41.470.07
A Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for negotiations with Ukraine. The meeting will begin with a delay, as the start of negotiations was scheduled for 12:30.

A Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine - Russian media

The Russian delegation has arrived at the venue for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, according to state Russian media, writes UNN.

The Russian delegation has arrived for negotiations with Ukraine at the Dolmabahce presidential office in Istanbul

- report Russian media.

This happened with a delay of more than 10 minutes, as the start of the meeting was expected at 12:30.

Addition

The Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at about 10:45. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

The trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine, which will take place there, was scheduled for 12:30.

These will be the first direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow since those that took place shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct negotiations, even though he had proposed them himself before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Ukraine
