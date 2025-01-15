ukenru
Iran did not recognize Crimea and the occupied lands of Ukraine as Russian in the “strategic partnership” agreement

Iran did not recognize Crimea and the occupied lands of Ukraine as Russian in the “strategic partnership” agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36194 views

Iran and Russia are preparing a 20-year strategic partnership agreement. The 47-article document will not include the recognition of Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine as Russian.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian will soon sign a comprehensive partnership agreement that will govern bilateral relations for the next two decades. The document does not include the recognition of the occupied Crimea as Russian, as well as other seized territories of Ukraine. This was reported by Middle East Eye, according to UNN.

Details

It is known that the cooperation agreement will regulate relations between the two countries for the next 20 years. According to the source, the draft agreement was finalized after 20-30 rounds of negotiations over four to five years.

He also said that the agreement consists of 47 articles covering a wide range of areas. One of the key points of the pact concerns territorial integrity, a point of particular importance to Iran due to the UAE's ongoing claims to three islands in the Persian Gulf that Tehran has controlled since 1971.

At the same time, this clause “does not include the recognition of Crimea, which Russia took from Ukraine in 2014, or other disputed territories.

Recall

On January 17, Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian will visit Moscow to sign a “comprehensive strategic partnership” agreement. The agreement envisages expanding cooperation in trade, defense, and transportation.

