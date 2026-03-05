Iran denies involvement in drone attack on Nakhchivan airport

Iran has denied its involvement in the drone attack on the airport of the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan on March 5. This is reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied that the country attacked the airport of Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan.

A similar statement was made by the Iranian General Staff.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, respecting the sovereignty of all countries, especially Muslim and neighboring ones, refutes any reports of a drone launch by its armed forces against Azerbaijan. - the statement said.

They added that Israel was allegedly to blame for the attack on Azerbaijan.

Context

On Thursday, March 5, the airport in the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan was attacked by an Iranian drone.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan summoned the Iranian ambassador to express a protest. They also stated that Baku reserves the right to take appropriate measures.

Recall

The number of victims of the Iranian UAV strike on the airport of the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan increased to 4 people - their condition is stable, injuries are not life-threatening.