EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 1120 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 4334 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 11960 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 33935 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 66700 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 74502 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 78797 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 42551 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 39323 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
Financial Times

Iran denies involvement in drone attack on Nakhchivan airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied the country's attack on Nakhchivan airport in Azerbaijan. A similar statement was made by the Iranian General Staff.

Iran denies involvement in drone attack on Nakhchivan airport

Iran has denied its involvement in the drone attack on the airport of the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan on March 5. This is reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied that the country attacked the airport of Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan.

A similar statement was made by the Iranian General Staff.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, respecting the sovereignty of all countries, especially Muslim and neighboring ones, refutes any reports of a drone launch by its armed forces against Azerbaijan.

- the statement said.

They added that Israel was allegedly to blame for the attack on Azerbaijan.

Context

On Thursday, March 5, the airport in the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan was attacked by an Iranian drone.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan summoned the Iranian ambassador to express a protest. They also stated that Baku reserves the right to take appropriate measures.

Recall

The number of victims of the Iranian UAV strike on the airport of the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan increased to 4 people - their condition is stable, injuries are not life-threatening.

Yevhen Ustimenko

