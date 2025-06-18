$41.530.08
Iran attacked Israel with ballistics: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 84 views

On the night of June 18, Iran launched missiles at Israel, causing a massive air alert. The Israeli Air Force intercepts targets, launching strikes to eliminate threats.

Iran attacked Israel with ballistics: what is known

On the night of June 18, Iran launched waves of missiles towards Israel. A large-scale missile alert was activated in the country. Explosions were heard. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), "Voice of Israel"

Israel Defense Forces: Some time ago, sirens sounded in several areas of Israel after the detection of missiles launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. The population is urged to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.

- the military reported.

According to the IDF, the Israeli Air Force is intercepting aerial targets and striking "where necessary to eliminate the threat."

"The center of Israel, aSharon, Shfela, South, Samaria. Go to shelters. Interceptions are underway," the "Voice of Israel" post reads

Also, the Israeli military warned citizens that air defense is not airtight, so it is necessary to continue to follow instructions. According to official data, no information about casualties has been received.

Recall

The United States of America is likely to join Israel's operation against Iran, as well as attacks on the country's nuclear facilities. 

US President Donald Trump is actively considering the possibility of the United States launching strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, in particular - on the underground uranium enrichment complex in Fordo. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
