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Iran and Oman have moved closer to an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz amid attacks on vessels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3676 views

Iran and Oman have moved closer to an agreement on regulating shipping in the Strait of Hormuz following a series of attacks on vessels. Negotiations are ongoing; the next stage will address transit fees and security measures.

Iran and Oman have moved closer to an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz amid attacks on vessels

Iran and Oman have moved closer to an agreement on regulating shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, where attacks on civilian vessels have recently increased. Bloomberg reports this, citing an Iranian official, UNN writes.

Details

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, the parties are coordinating a so-called "shipping map," which is part of a broader agreement on the movement of vessels through the strait. The agreement is intended to ensure safe transit while also taking into account the sovereignty of Iran and Oman.

Trump: "I will announce very soon that the Strait of Hormuz is US territory"15.08.26, 07:31 • 7925 views

The Iranian side did not say whether the agreement would provide for transit fees for vessels or additional security measures. The next stage of the talks is expected to focus on these issues.

The talks are taking place after a series of incidents involving vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the International Maritime Organization, as of August 11, approximately 65 confirmed incidents involving vessels had been recorded in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East region, resulting in the deaths of 17 seafarers.

Iran has not yet decided whether to resume talks with the US - minister15.08.26, 09:51 • 4404 views

Stepan Haftko

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