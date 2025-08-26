$41.430.15
Iran accused Russia of "leaking" information to Israel, highlighting the fragility of Moscow-Tehran partnership - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Member of the Iranian Council, Seyed Mohammad Sadr, accused Russia of transferring data on Iranian air defense systems to Israel during the June 2025 conflict. This incident, according to him, indicates the illusory nature of the "strategic alliance" between Moscow and Tehran.

Iran accused Russia of "leaking" information to Israel, highlighting the fragility of Moscow-Tehran partnership - intelligence

Seyyed Mohammad Sadr, a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, openly accused Russia of transmitting data on the location of Iranian air defense systems to Israel during the 12-day conflict in June 2025. According to him, this incident clearly demonstrated that the "strategic alliance" between Moscow and Tehran is merely an illusion. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Seyyed Mohammad Sadr noted that Russia "condemned Israel's attack only in words, but actually facilitated it." In his assessment, this highlights the fragility of the partnership between the two states, where strong economic ties do not guarantee political loyalty.

The incident dealt a serious blow to Russia's and Iran's ambitious plans, casting doubt on their joint strategy in the Middle East.

Historical distrust, reinforced by modern conflicts of interest, makes the alliance of the two regimes illusory

- added Sadr.

Ukraine's intelligence notes that this case demonstrates how Moscow is losing not only influence over Iran but also its status as a global player at the regional level. Questionable political support and disagreements in strategic goals open a new phase of competition for power in the Middle East, where traditional alliances can rapidly disintegrate.

Recall

On June 13, Israel attacked Iran, despite Trump's warnings. The Israeli Minister of Defense declared a state of emergency due to an expected retaliatory strike.

On the night of June 16, Iran launched a missile strike on Israel, hitting residential areas. 48 people were injured, a building was destroyed, and a fire broke out.

According to Israeli media reports on June 19, Iran fired about 30 ballistic missiles, directly hitting the main hospital in southern Israel. 

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Israel
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Iran