Invitations for health screening 40+ in "Diia" will start arriving on January 31 - Svyrydenko

01:53 PM • 6378 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 13258 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 15999 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 28560 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 21877 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 42262 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21485 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 38872 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23413 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 28354 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prisonJanuary 26, 07:59 AM
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy11:59 AM
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
January 26, 10:01 AM
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 42262 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
January 26, 08:52 AM
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 38872 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM
Invitations for health screening 40+ in "Diia" will start arriving on January 31 - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Starting January 31, Ukrainians aged 40+ will receive invitations for free health screening through "Diia". The program allows for the detection of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental health disorders.

Invitations for health screening 40+ in "Diia" will start arriving on January 31 - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the start of sending invitations for health screenings to citizens over 40 through the "Diia" application starting January 31. She reported this on Telegram, as written by UNN.

We are preparing to launch health screenings for those 40+. Invitations for screenings in "Diia" will start arriving for Ukrainians on January 31. The first invitations will be received by people born in the first days of the year. Already about 1 million such citizens have received information about the program in "Diia"

- the message states.

According to her, over 640 medical institutions have registered to join the program — these are hospitals that meet the requirements for specialists, equipment, and the level of service provision. The list of places where health screenings for those 40+ can be undergone is constantly updated at the link: https://screening.moz.gov.ua/

She reminded that the screening program gives Ukrainians aged 40 and over the opportunity to undergo a basic medical examination free of charge and detect cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental health disorders at early stages.

It will be possible to undergo a basic set of examinations quickly and in one place - without separate visits to a family doctor and without searching for referrals. During a full-scale invasion, this is especially important when there is no time or opportunity to visit doctors

- the prime minister wrote.

In particular, to join the program: 30 days after the birthday in 2026, a notification will be received in the "Diia" application; after confirming participation, UAH 2,000, which can only be used for health screening, will be automatically credited to the "Diia.Card" within a few days; if a person does not use "Diia", 30 days after the birthday, a special card can be opened at a bank and the ASC can be contacted.

Over 260,000 Ukrainians received mental health assistance in 2025: 17% are children05.01.26, 17:46

Olga Rozgon

