Invitations for health screening 40+ in "Diia" will start arriving on January 31 - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the start of sending invitations for health screenings to citizens over 40 through the "Diia" application starting January 31. She reported this on Telegram, as written by UNN.

We are preparing to launch health screenings for those 40+. Invitations for screenings in "Diia" will start arriving for Ukrainians on January 31. The first invitations will be received by people born in the first days of the year. Already about 1 million such citizens have received information about the program in "Diia" - the message states.

According to her, over 640 medical institutions have registered to join the program — these are hospitals that meet the requirements for specialists, equipment, and the level of service provision. The list of places where health screenings for those 40+ can be undergone is constantly updated at the link: https://screening.moz.gov.ua/

She reminded that the screening program gives Ukrainians aged 40 and over the opportunity to undergo a basic medical examination free of charge and detect cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental health disorders at early stages.

It will be possible to undergo a basic set of examinations quickly and in one place - without separate visits to a family doctor and without searching for referrals. During a full-scale invasion, this is especially important when there is no time or opportunity to visit doctors - the prime minister wrote.

In particular, to join the program: 30 days after the birthday in 2026, a notification will be received in the "Diia" application; after confirming participation, UAH 2,000, which can only be used for health screening, will be automatically credited to the "Diia.Card" within a few days; if a person does not use "Diia", 30 days after the birthday, a special card can be opened at a bank and the ASC can be contacted.

