Investigation into the case of AMCU head Kyrylenko and his wife completed

The investigation into the case of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, and his wife, who are accused of illicit enrichment and inaccurate declaration, as well as complicity in illicit enrichment, has been completed. This was reported by the SAPO press service, according to UNN.

SAPO and NABU have completed the investigation into the case concerning the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and his close associate. Currently, at the instruction of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives have opened the case materials to the defense for review - the statement reads.

It is noted that in the 2024 declaration, the official did not indicate data on 20 real estate objects and a luxury car, the acquisition of which is incriminated to him in another criminal proceeding for illicit enrichment. His actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The official's family member is incriminated with complicity in illicit enrichment of over 72 million hryvnias, i.e., committing a crime provided for by Part 5 of Article 27, Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, was notified of suspicion of non-declaration of property. His wife was notified of suspicion of complicity in the official's illicit enrichment of over 72 million hryvnias.

Pavlo Kyrylenko is also suspected of illicit enrichment of over 56 million hryvnias. The pre-trial investigation established that in 2020–2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, he became the owner of 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, and registered ownership rights to his wife's relatives.

On July 7, Kyrylenko's case, in which he is accused of illicit enrichment and inaccurate declaration, was sent to court.