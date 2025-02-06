Invaders want to strengthen control over information space in the occupied territories - DIU

The aggressor seeks to strengthen control over the information space in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informed on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"In order to strengthen control over the information space inside Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the aggressor state has allocated additional funding for Roskomnadzor - the federal censor must create a new 'data center' and modernize existing server capacities," the DIU reported on social media.

According to the intelligence, such a step, according to the aggressor state, should increase the effectiveness of tracking and blocking "undesirable" content. "As always, Russia seeks to achieve the highest possible level of information isolation and completely cut off the population from the truth," the DIU said.

According to the GUR, the aggressor exercises control over the information environment in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular through the launch of more than 2,500 websites for the occupation administrations and other so-called "authorities." These resources, as indicated, are created on the basis of the Russian platform Gosweb, which is used to develop websites of the authorities of the aggressor state - Russia.

