Invaders want to strengthen control over information space in the occupied territories - DIU

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Invaders want to strengthen control over information space in the occupied territories - DIU

Invaders want to strengthen control over information space in the occupied territories - DIU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 29827 views

Roskomnadzor will receive funding to create a new data center and modernize servers. More than 2,500 websites for the occupation administrations have already been launched in the occupied territories.

The aggressor seeks to strengthen control over the information space in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informed on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"In order to strengthen control over the information space inside Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the aggressor state has allocated additional funding for Roskomnadzor - the federal censor must create a new 'data center' and modernize existing server capacities," the DIU reported on social media.

According to the intelligence, such a step, according to the aggressor state, should increase the effectiveness of tracking and blocking "undesirable" content. "As always, Russia seeks to achieve the highest possible level of information isolation and completely cut off the population from the truth," the DIU said.

According to the GUR, the aggressor exercises control over the information environment in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular through the launch of more than 2,500 websites for the occupation administrations and other so-called "authorities." These resources, as indicated, are created on the basis of the Russian platform Gosweb, which is used to develop websites of the authorities of the aggressor state - Russia.

The Kremlin is further "tightening the screws" on the population of the TOT - Resistance

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

