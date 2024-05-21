Invaders shelled 11 communities of Sumy region

During the day of May 21, the Russian army carried out 34 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 201 explosions were recorded. This was reported in the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.

Details

Khotyn, Yunakovskaya, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Miropolskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Konotop, Esmanskaya, Shalyginskaya, Seredino-Budskaya, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled.

Seredino-Budskaya hromada: mortar attacks (3 explosions), attack with FPV drones (11 explosions), shelling (1 explosion).

Belopolskaya hromada: mortar fire (9 explosions), artillery fire (9 explosions), vog ammunition drop from UAVs (3 explosions), and "FPV" Drone Fire (2 explosions) were recorded.

Krasnopolskaya hromada: there were mortar attacks (11 explosions).

Esmanskaya community: the Russians hit with MLRS "grad" (30 explosions), artillery (7 explosions).

Khotyn hromada: 4 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the hromada.

Velikopisarivska hromada: helicopter attacks on (14 explosions), attacks from AGS (20 explosions), mortars (14 explosions), artillery (5 explosions), dropping vog ammunition from UAVs (2 explosions).

Znob-Novgorod community: there was an artillery attack (11 explosions).

Shalyginskaya hromada: Russians fired Grad MLRS (19 explosions), artillery (7 explosions), mortars (7 explosions). There was also small arms fire.

Yunakovskaya community: an artillery attack was carried out (4 explosions).

Konotop Community: the enemy launched a missile strike on the industrial infrastructure of the city of Konotop. (1 explosion). As a result of the missile strike, one person was injured.

Miropolskaya hromada: artillery shelling (2 explosions) was recorded.

