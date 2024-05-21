"It cannot be ruled out": Demchenko on a possible offensive of the Russian army in Sumy region

The offensive of the Russian occupation forces in Sumy region should not be excluded. This was stated on the air of Radio Liberty (Project Svoboda.Ranok) Speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, as in the north of Kharkiv region, the Russian military may try to advance there in order to distract Ukrainian forces from other sectors of the front.

It can never be ruled out, and I emphasized this, including in the Sumy direction. The enemy can at any time, even though it does not have sufficient forces, try to do something similar, as is currently happening in the Kharkiv direction. It is in order to stretch the front line, the line of active military operations and actually stretch the Defense Forces of our country, Demchenko said.

He noted that each component of the Defense Forces has its own area of responsibility in the Sumy direction, and all of them act smoothly, and the defense in this direction should continue to strengthen.

As long as we have such a neighbor, of course, we must be prepared for the development of any situation. We must also understand that the length of the border with our enemy is quite large. Only in the Sumy region-more than 560 kilometers. And, in fact, even by attracting the forces that we have, which we can attract there, we must keep our defense powerful, because the enemy prevails in terms of equipment, means of destruction, and personnel, unfortunately, - said Demchenko.

Addition

Kirill Budanov , head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, reportedthat the Russians had been planning an operation in the Sumy region from the very beginning. Now a small group of their forces is being held in the border area near the town of Sudzha. The situation has not yet allowed them to start active actions and implement their plan.