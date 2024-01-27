Invaders resume offensive actions in Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Invaders resume offensive actions in Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

Invaders resume offensive actions in Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

Russian troops have resumed their offensive in the Kharkiv region, with fierce fighting taking place in the villages of Synkivka and Tabaivka. More than a dozen Russian attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops, but, according to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, the intensity of Russian offensives in these areas has increased again.

Russian occupants have renewed the intensity of their offensive in the Kharkiv region. In particular, fierce fighting is taking place in Sinkivka and Tabayivka. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Our soldiers repelled about 13 enemy attacks, and the intensity of enemy offensive actions in this area has resumed. Two areas are quite serious, namely Sinkivka and Tabayivka. This is another area, a little south of Kupyansk, which is quite difficult, but fully controlled by our armed forces

- Syniehubov said.

Addendum

During the day, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire . According to Sinegubov, those settlements where active hostilities are taking place and the frontline area is constantly under enemy fire.

In addition, the head of the JMA said that 21 people were killed this month, including a little girl. Also, about 180 people were injured, 20 of them were children. As for the residential infrastructure, about 250 houses were damaged.

Only in case of a threat to the city: Kharkiv changes the rules for announcing air alert26.01.24, 16:38 • 21370 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

