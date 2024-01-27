Invaders resume offensive actions in Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

Russian occupants have renewed the intensity of their offensive in the Kharkiv region. In particular, fierce fighting is taking place in Sinkivka and Tabayivka. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Our soldiers repelled about 13 enemy attacks, and the intensity of enemy offensive actions in this area has resumed. Two areas are quite serious, namely Sinkivka and Tabayivka. This is another area, a little south of Kupyansk, which is quite difficult, but fully controlled by our armed forces - Syniehubov said.

Addendum

During the day, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire . According to Sinegubov, those settlements where active hostilities are taking place and the frontline area is constantly under enemy fire.

In addition, the head of the JMA said that 21 people were killed this month, including a little girl. Also, about 180 people were injured, 20 of them were children. As for the residential infrastructure, about 250 houses were damaged.

