Invaders resume offensive actions in Kharkiv region - Syniehubov
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops have resumed their offensive in the Kharkiv region, with fierce fighting taking place in the villages of Synkivka and Tabaivka. More than a dozen Russian attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops, but, according to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, the intensity of Russian offensives in these areas has increased again.
Russian occupants have renewed the intensity of their offensive in the Kharkiv region. In particular, fierce fighting is taking place in Sinkivka and Tabayivka. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
Our soldiers repelled about 13 enemy attacks, and the intensity of enemy offensive actions in this area has resumed. Two areas are quite serious, namely Sinkivka and Tabayivka. This is another area, a little south of Kupyansk, which is quite difficult, but fully controlled by our armed forces
Addendum
During the day, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire . According to Sinegubov, those settlements where active hostilities are taking place and the frontline area is constantly under enemy fire.
In addition, the head of the JMA said that 21 people were killed this month, including a little girl. Also, about 180 people were injured, 20 of them were children. As for the residential infrastructure, about 250 houses were damaged.
