Only in case of a threat to the city: Kharkiv changes the rules for announcing air alert

The Kharkiv City Council has supported the decision on new rules for declaring air alert in the city. This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, members of the city council decided to create a differentiated air raid warning system

Therefore, starting this year, the siren will be activated only in case of danger directly to the city, and not to the entire region - Terekhov explained.

The mayor of Kharkiv is convinced that this will not only facilitate the work of all services, but will also allow our business to work much more efficiently.

Addendum

Ihor Terekhov noted that the project will be implemented as part of the creation of a single municipal situation center, the technical equipment of which will be funded by our international partners.

Recall

From now on, during an air raid, Ukrainians can go down to the shelter with their pets. Because the Ministry of Internal Affairs has lifted the ban on allowing animals into civil defense shelters.

The amendment to the order was made to ensure everyone's right to defense.