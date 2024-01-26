Only in case of a threat to the city: Kharkiv changes the rules for announcing air alert
Kyiv • UNN
The Kharkiv City Council has approved new rules for announcing an air raid alert, which provide for a differentiated warning system that will activate sirens only in case of a threat to the city, not the entire region.
The Kharkiv City Council has supported the decision on new rules for declaring air alert in the city. This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, members of the city council decided to create a differentiated air raid warning system
Therefore, starting this year, the siren will be activated only in case of danger directly to the city, and not to the entire region
The mayor of Kharkiv is convinced that this will not only facilitate the work of all services, but will also allow our business to work much more efficiently.
Addendum
Ihor Terekhov noted that the project will be implemented as part of the creation of a single municipal situation center, the technical equipment of which will be funded by our international partners.
Recall
The amendment to the order was made to ensure everyone's right to defense.