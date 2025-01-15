The Russian occupation administration has unveiled a plan to rebuild the temporarily occupied Shyrokyne and Melekyne destroyed by the invaders. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that recreation centers of the "European" level should appear there. The financing of the construction plan is covered by so-called future investors from the Kremlin.

Once famous Ukrainian resort towns have now turned into scorched earth. This land, which belonged to local residents and private Ukrainian entrepreneurs, was "nationalized" by Donetsk collaborators and is now ruled by Russian "businessmen. - the statement said.

The CSC also reported that recently, in the Mariupol military industrial complex, the Russians decided to use the funds allegedly intended for the construction and restoration of the homes of Mariupol residents destroyed by their own rockets to build another monument to terrorists. The memorial to the "liberators of Donbas" in the form of a 50-meter-long anchor is to appear in the city center.

Recall

The occupation authorities have introduced a new condition for receiving compensation for destroyed housing in Mariupol - an inventory of houses. However, this is impossible, as more than 500 high-rise buildings have been completely demolished by the occupiers.