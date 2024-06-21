Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 324 times

During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 324 times. There were 10 settlements under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

according to him, the enemy launched air strikes on Novoandreevka, Gulyai-pole and Malinovka.

84 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

6 MLRS attacks covered Robotino and Gulyai-pole.

231 attacks were carried out on the territory of Chervonodneprovka, Orekhov, Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Rabota, Levadny, Malinovka, Gulyai-pole and Kopanov.

5 reports of housing destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.

